By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 28 Ghana will field a makeshift
defence in a key African Nations Cup match on Saturday when they
meet Mali in Franceville but striker Asamoah Gyan has again
recovered in time.
Captain John Mensah and his central defensive partner Isaac
Vorsah are suspended for the match between two sides who won
their opening Group D games on Tuesday.
Mensah was sent off in the 1-0 win over Botswana while
Vorsah sits out the last of a two-match suspension picked up in
the qualifiers.
Gyan returned to training on Friday after a knock picked up
against Botswana, Ghana officials said.
Botswana and Guinea meet in the earlier match in
Franceville, both looking for their first points of the
tournament.
Debutants Botswana put up a plucky display against Ghana
while Guinea were unfortunate to go down 1-0 to Mali.
On Friday, co hosts Gabon and Tunisia both qualified from
Group C in Libreville. with dramatic last-gasp wins. Tunisia
scored a late goal to beat Niger 2-1 while Gabon won a thriller
against Morocco 3-2 with a stunning free kick five minutes into
stoppage time.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)