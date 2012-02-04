LIBREVILLE Feb 4 Plucky co-hosts Equatorial Guinea will field a team of players from lower leagues around the world as they seek a sensational upset against the Ivory Coast in Saturday's African Nations Cup quarter-finals.

The motley collection of foreign-born players, many of whom are only semi professionals, beat Senegal earlier in the tournament but are given little chance of victory even with the support of a passionate crowd in the capital Malabo.

However, they will still find Ivory Coast, with an attack that includes Didier Drogba, Salomon Kalou and Gervinho, on notice to respect their lowly ranked opponents and show patience in the game.

"Football is not just about technique. It's about physical condition, tactics and a strong mental attitude," their coach Francois Zahoui warned.

Zambia meet Sudan in the first quarter-final at Bata. Sudan are in the last eight after sneaking through the group phase on goal difference following a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso 2-1 in their last game - their first victory in the finals for 42 years.

On Sunday, home team Gabon take on Mali in Libreville and Ghana face Tunisia in Franceville. (Editing By Alison Wildey)