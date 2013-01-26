NELSPRUIT Jan 26 African Nations Cup favourites Ivory Coast go in search of a second successive win at the tournament in South Africa when they play Tunisia at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg on Saturday.

But Didier Drogba and compatriots will have to make a marked improvement on the form that saw them scrape a 2-1 win over Togo in their opening Group D match on Tuesday.

They are up against a Tunisia side with a reputation for stout defensive play, emphasised by holding Algeria at bay in their first game and then snatching a 90th minute winner.

The Ivorians plodded through their win over Togo, saved from a draw by Gervinho's late effort which was greeted with as much relief as it was celebration.

Ivorian coach Sabri Lamouchi, who is of Tunisian origin, has said his side will seek to play "a prudent game" but also go out for the win that would surely ensure progress to the knockout stage.

Algeria, second ranked in Africa, must beat Togo to revive their chances after the disappointment of losing late against Tunisia in a match they dominated.

But Togo have a dangerous weapon in Emmanuel Adebayor, who after his initial hesitation about coming to the tournament in South Africa has again given the side real quality.

Friday saw Burkina Faso go top of Group C with the biggest win of the tournament to date - a 4-0 thumping of Ethiopia in Nelspruit.

The much anticipated clash between defending champions Zambia and Nigeria ended 1-1.