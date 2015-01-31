BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 31 Hosts Equatorial Guinea bid to continue their fairytale run at the African Nations Cup as they take on Tunisia in Saturday's quarter-final with a passionate support expected to rally behind them.

Having upset neighbours Gabon in the group phase in their last game in a snatch and grab win, they have hopes of a similar success against a side who have had an impressive qualifying campaign and finished top of their opening round group.

Coach Esteban Becker said, on the eve of the match, victory would be "monstrous" for the small country but they were confident of achieving it.

The match at the Estadio de Bata, which will host next weekend's final, is preceded by a derby between Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The proximity of the two countries, separated by the Congo River, should ensure a spicy edge to the match, heightened by the fact Congo coach Claude Le Roy was in charge of DR Congo at the last finals two years ago.

"I know all their players because I worked with them for a long time but then they know me and my ways too, so I'm not sure there is any advantage," said Le Roy, who took over in Brazzaville just over a year ago. (Editing by Patrick Johnston; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +240222770533; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)