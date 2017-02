LIBREVILLE, FEB 1 - LIBREVILLE, Feb 1 Schedule of knockout round matches at the African Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon (kick off times GMT):

QUARTER-FINALS

Saturday, Feb. 4: Zambia v Sudan at Bata (1600)

Saturday, Feb. 4: Ivory Coast v Equatorial Guinea at Malabo (1900)

Sunday, Feb. 5: Gabon v Mali at Libreville (1600)

Sunday, Feb. 5: Ghana v Tunisia at Franceville (1900)

SEMI-FINALS

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Zambia or Sudan v Ghana or Tunisia at Bata (1600)

Wednesday, Feb. 8: Gabon or Mali v Ivory Coast or Equatorial Guinea at Libreville

(1900)

THIRD PLACE PLAYOFF

Saturday, Feb. 11 at Malabo (1900)

FINAL

Sunday, Feb. 12 at Libreville (1900).

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Ed Osmond)