NELSPRUIT, South Africa, Feb 5 Match schedule for the rest of the knockout stages of the African Nations Cup final in South Africa (kick off times GMT): SEMI-FINAL: February 6 : Mali v Nigeria (1500) in Durban Burkina Faso v Ghana (1830) in Nelspruit THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF: February 9 : In Port Elizabeth (1800) FINAL: February 10 : In Johannesburg (1830) (Kick-off time for the final has been put back by 30 minutes on the request of the organisers, the Confederation of African Football announced at the start of the tournament). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)