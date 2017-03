MALABO Jan 29 The match schedule for the knockout phase of 2015 African Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea (kick off times GMT): Quarter-final venues and kick off times changed QUARTER-FINAL January 31 In Bata: Congo v Democratic Republic of Congo (16h00) In Bata: Tunisia v Equatorial Guinea (19h30) February 1 In Malabo: Ghana v Guinea (16h00) In Malabo: Ivory Coast v Algeria (19h30) SEMIFINAL February 4 In Bata: Congo or Democratic Republic of Congo or Ivory Coast v Algeria (19h00) February 5 In Malabo: Tunisia or Equatorial Guinea v Ghana or Guinea (19h00) THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF February 7 In Malabo (16h00) FINAL February 8 In Bata (19h00). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Mitch Phillips)