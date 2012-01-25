BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 25 Equatorial Guinea produced arguably the biggest ever upset in African Nations Cup finals on Wednesday by beating Senegal 2-1 to book a quarter-final place and send one of the favourites tumbling out.

A stunning long-range shot by fullback David Alvarez in stoppage time sent Equatorial Guinea to top place in Group A and the small country into delirious celebration.

Iban Iyanga, better known by his footballing name Randy, headed home the first goal of the game just after the hour mark to set up the win but home hopes seemed dashed when Senegal equalised in the 89th minute through Moussa Sow.

Alvarez then hit a spectacular drive from outside the penalty box to win the match and ensure one of Africa's smallest countries will play in next week's quarter-finals.

Big guns Senegal, after a surprise loss to Zambia on the opening day, are out.

Spurred on by some 30,000 red-clad spectators who screamed and cheered almost every move by their team, Equatorial Guinea held out against a Senegal lineup full of players from European clubs.

Ranked 108 places below Senegal, Equatorial Guinea's controversially-assembled side, all born outside the country, fought for every ball on a rain-soddened pitch.

