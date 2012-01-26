- By Brian Homewood
MALABO Jan 26 Senegal face another period of
confusion and uncertainty after their impressive revival under
coach Amara Traore turned out to be a false dawn at the African
Nations Cup.
Traore has already said he wants to stay on and continue
rebuilding the side, which reached rock-bottom with failure to
qualify for the 2010 World Cup and Nations Cup tournaments and
had been improving rapidly since then.
But that may sound like wishful thinking after his team,
featuring two of Europe's most prolific strikers last season,
were dumped out of the tournament by Equatorial Guinea's
collection of European lower league players on Wednesday.
"I would like to continue, but the decision is not up to
me," he said after his team created a hatful of chances against
151st-ranked Equatorial Guinea but failed to convert them and
lost 2-1.
"This is a young squad which is still being built and needs
consolidation.
"I have no reason to reproach my players, who played well
and created countless chances. The ball simply did not want to
go in."
"Equatorial Guinea had two real chances and scored from both
of them," added striker Mamadou Niang. "It's created great
frustration among the group."
Senegal, World Cup quarter-finalists in 2002, were
considered title candidates when they arrived in Equatorial
Guinea with a wealth of attacking riches, having qualified at
the expense of Cameroon.
These including Moussa Sow, top scorer in Ligue 1 last
season, Papiss Cisse, second top scorer in the Bundesliga last
term, Niang and Demba Ba.
But 2-1 defeats to Zambia and then co-hosts Equatorial
Guinea on a rain-soaked pitch in Bata on Wednesday spelled
elimination with their final match against Libya still to come.
PREPARATIONS DISRUPTED
Even when things were going well on the pitch, with a run of
11 wins in 13 games last year, there were still problems off it
for the Lions of Teranga.
In July, controversial striker El Hadji Diouf was banned for
five years from all soccer-related activity in his home country
following remarks he made about corruption in African soccer.
In December, Senegal's Nations Cup preparations were
disrupted by a dispute between the football federation and
sports minister over coach Traore's new contract.
The naming of the squad was delayed and two warm-up matches
cancelled before the row was finally settled.
That may have contributed to their poor showing and Senegal
were certainly caught napping in their opening game as they
conceded two goals in the first half hour against Zambia.
Senegal reached their peak in 2002 when they reached the
World Cup quarter-finals, beating holders France on the way, and
the final of the African Nations Cup.
They failed to build on that and a serious of setbacks
culminated when they failed to qualify for both the 2010 World
Cup and that year's African Nations Cup.
Angry Senegalese fans responded to the double setback by
attacking the soccer federation headquarters, smashing windows
and torching a bus after a 1-1 draw with Gambia.
There were also riots outside the stadium where furious
supporters set up burning barricades, tore down billboards
around the stadium and clashed with riot police.
Traore took over in 2009 and rebuilt the side, leading them
impressively through a tough qualifying group as they reached
the 2012 finals with an unbeaten record.
It all came to nothing and the one thing he and his squad
can be certain of is a hostile reception on their return to
Dakar.
