BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 29 Ihab Al Bouseffi
scored twice to lead Libya to a 2-1 win over Senegal at the
African Nations Cup on Sunday and continue the humiliation of
one of the pre-tournament favourites.
Al Bouseffi scored the winner six minutes from time with a
fine volley to give Libya their first win in 30 years at the
Nations Cup finals.
But it was not enough to get them into the quarter-finals as
they finished below Zambia who beat already-qualified co-hosts
Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in Malabo on Sunday to top Group A.
Zambia finished with seven points from three games ahead of
Equatorial Guinea on six and Libya with four.
Senegal limped out of the tournament having lost all three
group matches despite being highly fancied before the start.
Already eliminated before Sunday's match and making five
changes from their last game, Senegal were hoping to exit with a
positive performance but their crisis of confidence continued in
the Equatorial Guinean town.
POOR SURFACE
Playing on a surface cut up by two matches on Wednesday
after a heavy torrential downpour, Libya took the lead after
just four minutes through Al Bouseffi who shot through the legs
of goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye.
But it was an advantage that lasted just five minutes before
slack marking at a corner allowed Senegal's Ndiaye Dembe Ndiaye
to equalise with a header.
Libya's Mohamed Esnani cleared off the line from a Mamadou
Niang header and their 39-year-old goalkeeper Samir Aboud, who
said before the match he was playing his last game, made a low
diving save to deny Souleymane Camara in the first half.
Senegal sought to boost their attack after the interval by
bringing on Papiss Demba Cisse for his new Newcastle United team
mate Demba Ba and later fellow striker Moussa Sow, who made a
surprise return hours before kick off after travelling to Turkey
by private jet to sign for Fenerbahce.
But Cisse could only conjure up a long-range chip over the
onrushing keeper that went over the bar.
Libya's win was their first at the tournament since they
reached the final of the 1982 edition which they hosted.
