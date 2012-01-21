BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 21 Zambia completed an opening day of shocks at the African Nations Cup by upsetting Group A favourites Senegal 2-1 on Saturday.

Emmanuel Mayuka headed the opener after 12 minutes and Zambia added a breakaway second goal from Rainford Kalaba nine minutes later.

Substitute Dame Ndoye pulled one back for Senegal with 16 minutes to go but it proved too little too late.

Earlier, Group A kicked off with an unlikely 1-0 home win for co-hosts Equatorial Guinea over Libya at the same venue.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)