Soccer-English FA Cup 5th round fixture
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English FA Cup5th Round 5th Round replay match on Monday 5th Round, replay Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Manchester City v Huddersfield Town(II) (1945)
BATA, Equatorial Guinea Jan 21 Zambia completed an opening day of shocks at the African Nations Cup by upsetting Group A favourites Senegal 2-1 on Saturday.
Emmanuel Mayuka headed the opener after 12 minutes and Zambia added a breakaway second goal from Rainford Kalaba nine minutes later.
Substitute Dame Ndoye pulled one back for Senegal with 16 minutes to go but it proved too little too late.
Earlier, Group A kicked off with an unlikely 1-0 home win for co-hosts Equatorial Guinea over Libya at the same venue.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Monday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Eintracht Frankfurt v Arminia Bielefeld(II) (1730) Sportfreunde Lotte(III) v Borussia Dortmund (1945) Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Italian Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Monday Semifinal, first leg Tuesday, February 28 (GMT) Juventus v Napoli (1945) Semifinal, first leg Wednesday, March 1 (GMT) Lazio v AS Roma (1945)