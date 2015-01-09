MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Senegal.

Previous appearances in finals: (12) 1965, 1968, 1986, 1990, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012.

Best performance: Runners-up 2002

Drawn in Group C with Algeria, Ghana and South Africa.

- - -

Coach: Alain Giresse

The diminutive Frenchman coaches a country at the Nations Cup for a third time, having qualified Gabon for the 2010 finals and Mali to third place two years later.

The 62-year-old has also coached at club level in Morocco on top of two spells with Toulouse and a brief run in charge at Paris St Germain.

He is best known for his playing days, as part of a dynamic French midfield which included Michel Platini, and reached the semi-finals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Giresse played more than 500 games for Girondins Bordaeux and almost 100 for Olympique de Marseille.

- - -

Key player: Papiss Cisse. Age: 29. Forward.

Cisse is one of several Senegalese players from the 2012 finals seeking to atone for a tournament where they were among the favourites but bombed out early after losing all their games.

The Newcastle frontman heads an exciting strike force alongside fellow Premier League player Mame Birame Diouf with support from Turkish-based Moussa Sow.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Jan. 2015: 35

How they qualified: Second place team in Group G, behind Tunisia but ahead of Egypt and Botswana.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Pape Demba Camara (Sochaux), Bouna Coundoul (Ethnikos), Lys Gomis (Trappani)

Defenders: Papy Djilobodji (Nantes), Lamine Gassama (Lorient), Cheikh Mbengue (Stade Rennes), Kara Mbodj (Racing Genk), Pape Ndiaye Souare (Lille), Lamine Sane (Girondins Bordeaux), Zargo Toure (Le Havre),

Midfielders: Stephane Badji (Brann Bergen), Pape Kouli Diop (Levante), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Lille), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham United), Alfred Ndiaye (Real Betis), Salif Sane (Hannover 96)

Forwards: Papiss Cisse (Newcastle United), Mame Birame Diouf (Stoke City), Moussa Konate (FC Sion), Sadio Mane (Southampton), Dame Ndoye (Lokomotiv Moscow), Henri Saivet (Girondins Bordeaux), Moussa Sow (Fenerbahce). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Justin Palmer)