MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 23 Senegal came from behind to draw 1-1 with South Africa in the African Nations Cup on Friday to go top of Group C.

Kara Mbodji's header on the hour cancelled out the lead that South Africa secured straight after halftime through Oupa Manyisa.

All four sides are still alive in the group after two matches.

Senegal have four points with Ghana and Algeria on three and South Africa on one. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Jimenez)