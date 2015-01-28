MALABO Jan 28 Senegal coach Alain Giresse has reached the end of his contract and is expected to become the first managerial casualty of the African Nations Cup after his side were eliminated on Tuesday, the Senegalese news agency APS reported.

"The road has ended, my contract is at an end," the Frenchman told reporters after a 2-0 loss to Algeria in Malabo ensured Senegal missed out on a quarter-final berth.

Giresse told reporters he had agreed to a two-year contract from January 2013 when they pressed him on his future with Senegal.

"There will be a lot of changes around the national team. What will be next? I do not know," he added.

The 62-year-old was roundly criticised over his tactics by Senegalese football personalities in their post-tournament exit analysis on Wednesday.

The diminutive former French international was competing at his third Nations Cup, having taken Mali to the third place at the 2012 finals and Gabon to the group stages two years earlier. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)