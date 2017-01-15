FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 15 Senegal's Sadio Mane converted a 10th minute penalty to send them on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia and top place in Group C at the African Nations Cup on Sunday.

Centre back Kara Mbodji scored the second goal on the half-hour as Senegal became the first team to register a win at the tournament after the first three games all ended in draws.

But the victory was far from convincing as Tunisia missed several chances, notably in a dominant second-half performance.

Earlier at the Stade de Franceville, the opening match in Group B between Algeria and Zimbabwe ended in a 2-2 draw. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Ken Ferris)