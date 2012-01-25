MALABO Jan 25 If Sudan ever wanted
reminding of the status quo in African football, they need only
compare their team hotel at the African Nations Cup to the Ivory
Coast's accommodation.
While Ivory Coast's array of European-based players are
pampered in a luxury out-of-town hotel with private beach and
golf course, Sudan are in a kitsch three-star establishment with
low ceilings, mock chandeliers and dark corridors, located on a
noisy roundabout.
Yet Sudan's little-known players were anything but
outclassed when the sides met in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday,
unluckily losing 1-0 in a game they could easily have drawn.
Although Sudan itself often makes headlines for conflict and
grinding poverty, it has a flourishing domestic football league
and, uniquely at the African Nations Cup, the squad consists
entirely of home-based players.
Nearly all come from the fanatically supported Al Hilal and
Al Merrikh who, in a story which may sound familiar to European
fans, dominate the local league between them with backing from
rich owners.
Al Hilal, in particular, have become a force on the
continent, reaching the semi-finals of the African Champions
League twice in the past three seasons.
Players from the two clubs are national celebrities with
high wages by local standards, something which national team
coach Mohamed Abdallah said is making them reluctant to leave
the country and gain experience.
"It doesn't encourage the players to go abroad," he told
Reuters in the hotel lobby, with a Spanish-dubbed John Wayne
film blaring on the television in the corner.
"They are better off at home than maybe they would be abroad
where they might have to fight to get into the team and would
not be so well-known."
Abdallah was hopeful that a good performance in the Nations
Cup, where Sudan face Angola in their second game on Thursday,
could change that.
"Among my squad, there are 16 totally new players who have
not played in the finals," he said.
"One of our objectives is to show our players and get them
onto the market. If they perform well here, that could give the
chances to play professionally in Europe."
Although Sudan was absent from the Nations Cup from 1976 to
2008, football has always been enormously popular in the country
which hosted the inaugural tournament in 1957 and won the title
in 1970.
"The natural talent is still there," said Abdallah, a
defensive midfielder who captained the team in the 1970s. "We
need to set up some academies to develop it better."
On the other hand, having only home-based players also has
an advantage.
"The coach has more time with the players, than when they
just come for the official FIFA dates and the ambition is
higher."
(Editing by Alan Baldwin, to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories