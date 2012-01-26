MALABO Jan 26 Ahmed Bashir scored Sudan's
first goals at the African Nations Cup for 36 years to give the
rank outsiders a 2-2 draw with Angola in their Group B match on
Thursday.
Striker Manucho had twice given Angola the lead, the second
from a penalty, in a pulsating game played in front of a
disappointingly small crowd at the picturesque Malabo stadium.
Angola have four points from two games in Group B while
Sudan have one.
Sudan, champions in 1970, scored their last goal at the
tournament against Zaire in 1976.
Since then, they have only qualified once, in 2008, when
they lost all three games by a 3-0 scoreline.
Uniquely among the 16 finalists, all 23 of their players are
from home based clubs and their starting line-up included seven
from last season's African Champions League semi-finalists Al
Hilal.
Angola were quick off the mark when Real Valladolid forward
Manucho won the ball off Nagmaldien Abdullah, burst forward down
the right and scored with a low shot into the far corner in the
fifth minute.
Refusing to be overawed, Sudan levelled just after the half
hour when Bashir outjumped two defenders to head in following a
cross from the right.
Former Manchester United, Hull City and Panathinaikos
forward Manucho put Angola back in front from a penalty shortly
after the re-start, awarded after Mateus was tripped amid angry
Sudanese protests.
Angola then showed their petulant side as two players were
booked for time-wasting and paid the price when Bashir took
advantage of sloppy defending to hook in the equaliser in the
73rd minute.
