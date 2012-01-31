(repeats fixing lit in headline)
By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE Jan 31 Sudan's qualification for the
African Nations Cup quarter-finals proves players based at clubs
in their own country can achieve at the highest level of the
continent, coach Mohamed Abdallah said on Wednesday.
Sudan are the first team with a squad made up entirely of
players from clubs in their own country to reach the last eight
since Tunisia in 1996.
"I'm happy with my players who have proven they can play at
the highest level, because they all come from the Sudanese
championship," he said from Bata, Equatorial Guinea, where
Tuesday's 2-1 win over Burkina Faso allowed Sudan to advance on
goal difference.
The win was also their first at the finals in 42 years,
since they won their only Nations Cup title in 1970 at home in
the final against Ghana.
National teams playing with domestic based players only is
an anomaly in African football these days, given the mass
migration of footballers from the continent, although Sudan also
had an all home-based squad at their last Nations Cup appearance
in 2008 when they lost all three matches without scoring.
Sudanese clubs, among the richest on the continent, have
done consistently well in African club competition in recent
years. Khartoum's Al Hilal, who have 10 players in the Sudan
squad, were semi-finalists in last year's African Champions
League.
Sudanese clubs import Brazilian players plus others from
countries like Nigeria and Zambia and Abdallah said in an
interview with Reuters the confidence from club achievements had
rubbed off on the national team.
"There is also the advantage of being able to get them
together much more frequently than other sides. I try to have a
gathering at least weekly," said coach Abdallah, a former
captain of the national team and university professor.
"I'm very pleased we are in the quarter-finals. We have made
progress in every match after a defeat, a draw and finally now a
victory. It was our best game against a very organised team. It
was hard. We took full advantage of our opportunities and our
defenders and our goalie concentrated hard in the game."
Sudan now meet Zambia in Bata on Saturday in the first of
four weekend quarter-finals.
