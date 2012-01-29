The co-hosts have already qualified for the quarter-finals and need only a draw with Zambia in their capital Malabo to finish first in the section, a feat that would have been considered pure fantasy just over a week ago.

A Zambia win, however, would see them top the standings and they need only a draw to reach the last eight for a second successive tournament.

The other game in the group between Libya and already eliminated Senegal will be played at the same time in Bata.

Libya can still qualify but only if they spring a surprise by beating Senegal and Zambia lose.

Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, have a chance to depart on a high note even though key striker Moussa Sow was allowed to leave early for Turkey to complete his transfer from Lille to Fenerbahce.

Guinea equalled a 42-year-old record for the biggest winning margin in the Nations Cup finals when they beat Botswana 6-1 in Franceville on Saturday but Ghana lead Group D after a 2-0 win over Mali later at the same venue.

