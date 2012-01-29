The co-hosts have already qualified for the quarter-finals
and need only a draw with Zambia in their capital Malabo to
finish first in the section, a feat that would have been
considered pure fantasy just over a week ago.
A Zambia win, however, would see them top the standings and
they need only a draw to reach the last eight for a second
successive tournament.
The other game in the group between Libya and already
eliminated Senegal will be played at the same time in Bata.
Libya can still qualify but only if they spring a surprise
by beating Senegal and Zambia lose.
Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, have a chance
to depart on a high note even though key striker Moussa Sow was
allowed to leave early for Turkey to complete his transfer from
Lille to Fenerbahce.
Guinea equalled a 42-year-old record for the biggest winning
margin in the Nations Cup finals when they beat Botswana 6-1 in
Franceville on Saturday but Ghana lead Group D after a 2-0 win
over Mali later at the same venue.
