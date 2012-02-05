(Corrects team name in headline)
By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE Feb 5 Gabon will again look to ride
a wave of passionate home support when they face Mali in
Libreville on Sunday with a place in the African Nations Cup
semi-finals at stake.
Coach Gernot Rohr has described the rousing atmosphere in
the Gabonese capital's new stadium as a major catalyst in their
group wins and said he expects the backing of the 45,000-strong
crowd to be vital again as the co-hosts seek to reach the last
four for the first time.
They are up against former coach Alain Giresse, who was in
charge of Gabon at the last Nations Cup in 2010 and has
transformed Mali since taking over some 20 months ago.
Ghana start as overwhelming favourites against Tunisia in
the last of the weekend's quarter-finals in the provincial town
of Franceville later on Sunday.
Ghana were Nations Cup runners-up two years ago and World
Cup quarter-finalists but have not won the African title in 30
years.
The winner of the Franceville encounter take on Zambia in
Wednesday's semi-final in Bata, Equatorial Guinea.
Zambia beat Sudan 3-0 in Saturday's opening quarter-final
tie.
The reward for the winner of the Gabon-Mali game is a
meeting with Ivory Coast in Libreville on Wednesday. The
Ivorians, with two goals from Didier Drogba, beat co-hosts
Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in their quarter-final in Malabo on
Saturday.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)