EBIBEYIN, Equatorial Guinea Jan 25 Burkina Faso, the 2013 runners-up, are in danger of making an early exit when African Nations Cup Group A qualifying is completed later on Sunday.

The Burkinabe, who are rock bottom, must win their last game against Congo in Ebibeyin to stand any chance of going through.

Their much-vaunted strike force, including 2013's best player Jonathan Pitroipa, have yet to score in Equatorial Guinea and have just one point.

Congo are top with four points followed by Gabon on three and the host nation on two.

Equatorial Guinea are also dreaming of victory when they take on neighbours Gabon at the same time in Bata.

Despite an unorthodox build-up to the finals, the home team have drawn two games and are expecting a sell-out 35,000 crowd for their final Group A tie.

In Group D action on Saturday, Ivory Coast drew 1-1 with Mali while Cameroon v Guinea also finished 1-1. (Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +240222770533; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)