BATA, Equatorial Guinea Feb 1 Algeria's position as Africa's top ranked team comes under severe threat on Sunday as they face a powerful Ivory Coast team in the last of the African Nations Cup quarter-finals.

The meeting between the two heavyweights is preceded at Nuevo Estadio de Malabo by Ghana's game against Guinea, whose path to the last eight was secured after a rare drawing of lots following a dead heat with Mali in their group.

Guinea, who overcame severe obstacles in the wake of the Ebola outbreak in their country to get this far, have another major hurdle in Ghana, who rendered a rousing comeback in the first round to dramatically snatch top place in their group.

Ivory Coast will have Gervinho back from suspension to enhance an already stellar-looking line-up against Algeria, at 18th the highest placed African side in the FIFA rankings.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and hosts Equatorial Guinea were the first sides to book semi-finals places after they won through on Saturday.

DR Congo beat Congo 4-2 before Equatorial Guinea won 2-1 in extra time in a controversial game against Tunisia.

DR Congo await the winner of the Algeria-Ivory Coast clash, while Equatorial Guinea play either Ghana or Guinea. (Editing by Patrick Johnston)