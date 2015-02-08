BATA, Equatorial Guinea Feb 8 Two African football heavyweights seek to put decades of disappointment behind them when they clash in the African Nations Cup final on Sunday.

Neighbours Ghana and the Ivory Coast have been perennial contenders but it was 23 years ago that one of them got to lift the trophy -- the Ivorians, ironically, beating Ghana in a marathon penalty shootout after a goalless draw in the final.

Ghana have won four Nations Cup titles and are in a record- breaking ninth final but they have to go back to 1982 for their last success.

Both west African countries have had disappointing outcomes in recent years. Ivory Coast have lost two finals since 2006 and Ghana, who have reached the semis in five successive tournaments, were runners-up in 2010.

Ahead of the tournament in Equatorial Guinea, neither side were considered among the favourites, going through a period of renovation after disappointment at last year's World Cup.

