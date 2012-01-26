MALABO Jan 26 Ivory Coast want three points and
a place in the African Nations Cup quarter-finals when they face
Burkina Faso on Thursday and coach Francois Zahoui does not care
how they achieve it.
Angola face Sudan (1600 GMT) in the opening game of a
two-match double bill and a combination of wins for the Angolans
and Ivorians will send both sides through.
Ivory Coast started Group B with a laboured 1-0 win over
Sudan on Sunday which failed to convince the country's media but
was good enough for coach Francois Zahoui.
"People confuse show and result," he said. "If we win with a
header from a corner late in the game, that is good enough for
me. I have a mission, which is to lead this team to the final."
Angola, who began with a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso, will be
able to include former Germany under-21 international Nando
Rafael in their line-up after FIFA approved an application for
him to change nationality.
Co-hosts Equatorial Guinea became the first team to reach
the quarter-finals with an upset 2-1 win over Senegal, which
eliminated the West Africans, who had been considered among the
pre-tournament favourites.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories