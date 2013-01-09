(adds Tottenham confirmation Adebayor available for Saturday)

LONDON Jan 9 Tottenham Hotspur's Emmanuel Adebayor will represent Togo at the African Nations Cup finals next week after he plays in the Premier League at the weekend, the club said on Wednesday.

Adebayor received a warm reception in Togo on Tuesday when it was announced he had gone back on his decision to boycott the tournament because of a row with his federation over unpaid bonuses to the squad after they qualified in October.

"The club can confirm that Emmanuel Adebayor has been called up by the Togo FA for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations," Spurs said in a statement on their website(www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Spurs added the 28-year-old would still be available for the clash with London rivals Queens Park Rangers on Saturday (1245 GMT).

A spokesman for the club said the forward was arriving back in Britain on Thursday to prepare for the Premier League clash and he would then fly back to join his Togo teammates.

Togo play their first game of the Jan. 19-Feb. 10 tournament in South Africa against Ivory Coast on Jan. 22.

Adebayor was persuaded to compete for the nation by Togo president Faure Gnassingbe after they had spoken in meetings over two days, according to a government spokesman.

"I told him Togo football is sick and must find some medicine," Adebayor said on Wednesday in a French radio interview. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, Editing by Tom Pilcher)