Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Togo.

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: (8) 1972, 1984, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2010 (withdrew before start), 2013

Best performance: Quarter-finalists in 2013

Drawn in Group C with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ivory Coast and Morocco.

- - -

Coach: Claude Le Roy

The 68-year-old Frenchman will extend his record number of matches in charge of teams at the tournament from 35 in eight different finals.

He was a Nations Cup winner with Cameroon in 1988 and has also coached Senegal, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Congo at the finals.

Only once in eight previous tournaments has he failed to take a team into the quarter-finals.

Le Roy has also coached Malaysia, Oman and Syria and had a brief spell with Cambridge United in England.

- - -

Key player: Emmanuel Adebayor. Age: 32. Forward.

The tall striker is Togo's only genuine class player, whose talent has carried the small west African nation to achievements way beyond their potential, including a place at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Born to immigrant parents from Nigeria, Adebayor went to France aged 17 but his career was floundering at Monaco before he moved to England at the start of 2006.

He played in the Premier League for Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace and had a loan spell at Real Madrid.

Adebayor, African Footballer of the Year in 2008, has been without a club since June but has been linked with a return to Ligue 1 with Montpellier after the Nations Cup.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2016: 91

How they qualified: Second place in Group A, behind Tunisia but ahead of Liberia and Djibouti. Qualified as one of the two best-placed runners-up.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Kossi Agassa (unattached), Cedric Mensah (Le Mans), Baba Tchagouni (FC Marmande)

Defenders: Serge Akakpo (Trabzonspor), Vincent Bossou (Young Africans), Djene Dakonam (St Truiden), Maklibe Kouloun (Dyto Lome), Abdoul Gafar Mamah (Dacia Chisinau), Sadat Ouro-Akoriko (Al Khaleej), Hakim Ouro-Sama (AS Port Too)

Midfielders: Lalawele Atakora (Helsingborg), Franco Atchou (Dyto Lome), Floyd Ayite (Fulham), Razak Boukari (Chateauroux), Mathieu Dossevi (Standard Liege), Henritse Eninful (Doxa Katakopias), Alaixys Romao (Olympiakos), Prince Segbefia (Goztepe)

Forwards: Emmanuel Adebayor (unattached), Komlan Agbegniadan (Wafa), Ihlas Bebou (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Serge Gakpe (Genoa), Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba (Renissance Berkane)