LIBREVILLE Jan 24 Asamoah Gyan is expected to lead the Ghana attack after recovering from injury as they seek to kick on from their World Cup quarter-final place and challenge for the African Nations Cup title.

Gyan had been doubtful for the tournament with a hamstring injury but has been cleared to play in Tuesday's opening Group D match against debutants Botswana in Franceville.

The new stadium in the Gabonese town will also host a west African derby between Mali and Guinea, both seeking to atone for disappointing campaigns two years ago.

Guinea did not qualify after going to three successive Nations Cup quarter-finals while Mali were one of the favourites but crashed out in the first round in the 2010 edition in Angola.

The four Group D teams are the last to enter into competition at the tournament co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

Gabon got off to a winning start on Monday by beating debutants Niger 2-0 and Morocco were upset 2-1 by Tunisia.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)