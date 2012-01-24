By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 24 Asamoah Gyan is expected to
lead the Ghana attack after recovering from injury as they seek
to kick on from their World Cup quarter-final place and
challenge for the African Nations Cup title.
Gyan had been doubtful for the tournament with a hamstring
injury but has been cleared to play in Tuesday's opening Group D
match against debutants Botswana in Franceville.
The new stadium in the Gabonese town will also host a west
African derby between Mali and Guinea, both seeking to atone for
disappointing campaigns two years ago.
Guinea did not qualify after going to three successive
Nations Cup quarter-finals while Mali were one of the favourites
but crashed out in the first round in the 2010 edition in
Angola.
The four Group D teams are the last to enter into
competition at the tournament co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and
Gabon.
Gabon got off to a winning start on Monday by beating
debutants Niger 2-0 and Morocco were upset 2-1 by Tunisia.
