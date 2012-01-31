By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 31 African Nations Cup co-hosts
Gabon will be chasing top place in Group C on Tuesday, needing a
draw with Tunisia to ensure they return to their capital for the
quarter-finals.
Coach Gernot Rohr wants Gabon to get back to Libreville
where the passionate support at the new 45,000-capacity stadium
has been credited with assisting their two wins so far.
Gabon and Tunisia, both already through to the last eight,
meet in the provincial city of Franceville, where a new stadium
was also built for the tournament.
The group winner will have a date with the second side in
Group D on Sunday in Libreville, while the runner-up in Group C
meets the Group D winner in Franceville on the same day.
Morocco meet Niger in Libreville in the other Group C game
on Tuesday with both sides already eliminated.
Sudan snatched away second place from Angola in Group B on
Monday after a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in Bata. Angola's 2-0
loss to group winners Ivory Coast meant they were eliminated on
goal difference.
Gabon are co-hosting the tournament with Equatorial Guinea.
