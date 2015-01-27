MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 27 Senegal take a slight advantage into the final round of Group C matches in the African Nations Cup on Tuesday but face a tight battle to secure a quarter-final berth as all four teams are still in contention for the two places up for grabs.

A draw with Algeria in Malabo would be enough to ensure Senegal's progress but their opponents need to win if they want to be 100 percent sure of continuing in the tournament and justify their place as the highest-ranked African country in the FIFA standings.

Algeria have three points alongside Ghana, who play South Africa in Mongomo.

A win for Ghana will qualify them but South Africa, bottom of the standings with one point, are also still in the race. However, South Africa can only progress if they beat Ghana and Algeria lose at the same time.

Ghana are boosted by Asamoah Gyan's recovery from a bout of malaria. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)