LIBREVILLE Feb 1 Tunisian midfielder Adel Chedli has angrily walked out on his team at the African Nations Cup after failing to get any playing time at the tournament, the Tunisian Football Federation said.

Chedli had left the team in Franceville and was heading back to Tunisia, press officer Zouhaier Ward said on Wednesday.

The French-born Chedli, one of two survivors from the squad that won the Nations Cup in 2004, was sent to the stands for Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by co-hosts Gabon after reacting angrily to being left out of the team for the game.

The 35-year-old also did not play in Tunisia's 2-1 wins over Morocco and Niger in their first two Group C games.

Chedli's departure, ahead of Tunisia's appearance in Sunday's quarter-final, follows the expulsion of Zambian Clifford Mulenga by his side for breaking a curfew and failing to apologise. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)