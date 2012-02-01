LIBREVILLE Feb 1 Tunisian midfielder Adel
Chedli has angrily walked out on his team at the African Nations
Cup after failing to get any playing time at the tournament, the
Tunisian Football Federation said.
Chedli had left the team in Franceville and was heading back
to Tunisia, press officer Zouhaier Ward said on Wednesday.
The French-born Chedli, one of two survivors from the squad
that won the Nations Cup in 2004, was sent to the stands for
Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by co-hosts Gabon after reacting angrily to
being left out of the team for the game.
The 35-year-old also did not play in Tunisia's 2-1 wins over
Morocco and Niger in their first two Group C games.
Chedli's departure, ahead of Tunisia's appearance in
Sunday's quarter-final, follows the expulsion of Zambian
Clifford Mulenga by his side for breaking a curfew and failing
to apologise.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)