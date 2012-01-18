Jan 18 Factbox on
African Nations Cup finalists Tunisia (Group C):
TUNISIA
African Nations Cup record
Previous appearances in finals: 14
Best performance: Winners in 2004; Runners-up in 1965 and
1996
Coach: Sami Trabelsi was a long-standing fullback for the
Tunisia side, playing at three Nations Cup finals between 1996
and 2000 and also at the 1998 World Cup in France. At the 1996
Nations Cup he competed in every game but then missed out on
the final, which Tunisia lost to hosts South Africa. Trabelsi
coached Tunisia's home-based players to victory at the 2011
African Nations Championship in Sudan and was then given the
national team job in March.
Key players:
Issam Jemaa (AJ Auxerre). Age: 27. Pos: Forward
Tunisia's all-time top scorer, with 26 goals, is heading to
his fourth successive Nations Cup tournament. Jemaa won the
Tunisian championship with Esperance in 2003 and 2004 before
moving to Europe, where he first played at Racing Lens, then
Caen. Since the start of the season he has played for AJ Auxerre
but his role in Ligue 1 has been limited with two goals in four
starts since joining his new team.
Yassine Chikhaoui (FC Zurich). Age: 25 Pos: Midfielder
Tall and imposing, he has overcame a litany of knee problems
to re-establish a leading role in the side. He was picked for
the 2006 World Cup at the age of 20 and moved the following year
to Switzerland, where Zurich have been patient with his
travails because of his obvious potential. He is known as
'Zizou' to the fans, likened to the skilful Zinedine Zidane.
Aymen Abdennour (Toulouse) Age: 22 Pos: Defender.
Former captain of the under-21 side who was a firm favorite
at Etoile Sahel before going on loan to Werder Bremen in the
Bundesliga last January. Toulouse signed him in August and such
has been their delight at his adaptation to Ligue 1 that they
extended his contract last week. He started as a left wing and
later played at left back but is often also used as a centre
back.
FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 59th
Prospects: Tunisia are a perennial presence at the Nations
Cup and the last of the 16 teams at the finals in Equatorial
Guinea and Gabon to have won the title. However, a lack of
depth means they are always hard pressed once they get to the
business end of the competition. Their side is a mix of players
from clubs in Europe and those from several strong clubs in
Tunisia, including African champions Esperance.
