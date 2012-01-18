Jan 18 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Tunisia (Group C):

TUNISIA

African Nations Cup record

Previous appearances in finals: 14

Best performance: Winners in 2004; Runners-up in 1965 and 1996

Coach: Sami Trabelsi was a long-standing fullback for the Tunisia side, playing at three Nations Cup finals between 1996 and 2000 and also at the 1998 World Cup in France. At the 1996 Nations Cup he competed in every game but then missed out on the final, which Tunisia lost to hosts South Africa. Trabelsi coached Tunisia's home-based players to victory at the 2011 African Nations Championship in Sudan and was then given the national team job in March.

Key players:

Issam Jemaa (AJ Auxerre). Age: 27. Pos: Forward

Tunisia's all-time top scorer, with 26 goals, is heading to his fourth successive Nations Cup tournament. Jemaa won the Tunisian championship with Esperance in 2003 and 2004 before moving to Europe, where he first played at Racing Lens, then Caen. Since the start of the season he has played for AJ Auxerre but his role in Ligue 1 has been limited with two goals in four starts since joining his new team.

Yassine Chikhaoui (FC Zurich). Age: 25 Pos: Midfielder

Tall and imposing, he has overcame a litany of knee problems to re-establish a leading role in the side. He was picked for the 2006 World Cup at the age of 20 and moved the following year to Switzerland, where Zurich have been patient with his travails because of his obvious potential. He is known as 'Zizou' to the fans, likened to the skilful Zinedine Zidane.

Aymen Abdennour (Toulouse) Age: 22 Pos: Defender.

Former captain of the under-21 side who was a firm favorite at Etoile Sahel before going on loan to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga last January. Toulouse signed him in August and such has been their delight at his adaptation to Ligue 1 that they extended his contract last week. He started as a left wing and later played at left back but is often also used as a centre back.

FIFA world ranking Dec 2011: 59th

Prospects: Tunisia are a perennial presence at the Nations Cup and the last of the 16 teams at the finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon to have won the title. However, a lack of depth means they are always hard pressed once they get to the business end of the competition. Their side is a mix of players from clubs in Europe and those from several strong clubs in Tunisia, including African champions Esperance.

