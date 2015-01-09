MALABO Jan 9 Factbox on African Nations Cup qualifiers Tunisia.

Previous appearances in finals: (16) 1962, 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013.

Best performance: Winners 2004

Drawn in Group B with the Cape Verde Islands, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

Coach: George Leekens

Twice the national coach of his national Belgium and also briefly in charge of Algeria, this will be his second major tournament after the 1998 World Cup in France.

He qualified Belgium for the 1998 finals but was fired after a disappointing tournament, returning to the post in 2010 for a second time, only to quit the job to take over at FC Brugge at a time when the prospects of the Belgian national side were vastly undervalued. Leekens, now 65, was Algeria coach in 2003 and has also worked at clubs in Turkey, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

As a player, he spent most of his career at FC Brugge, winning five championship medals and three caps for his country.

Key player: Yassine Chikhaoui. Age: 28. Midfielder.

The imposing frame of Tunisia's captain suggests he should rather be an old-fashioned centre forward than an industrious midfielder, but he is most effective lurking behind the strikers.

A former African Champions League runner-up with his home town club Etoile Sahel, he moved to FC Zurich in 2007 and is now in his eighth season at the club.

Played at the 2006 World Cup and at two previous Nations Cup finals tournaments, but missed out in 2010 and 2013 through injury.

FIFA world ranking Jan. 2015: 22

How they qualified: Top place team in Group G, ahead of Senegal, Egypt and Botswana.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Cherifia (Esperance), Farouk Ben Mustapha (Club Africain), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel) Defenders: Aymen Abdennour (Monaco), Rami Bedoui (Etoile Sahel), Slim Ben Jemai (Laval), Syam Ben Youssef (Astra Giurgiu), Ali Maaloul (CS Sfaxien), Hamza Mathlouthi (CA Bizerte), Bilel Mohsni (Rangers), Mohamed Ali Yaakoubi (Esperance)

Midfielders: Yassine Chikhaoui (FC Zurich), Wahbi Khazri (Girondins Bordeaux), Mohamed Ali Moncer (CS Sfaxien), Youssef Msakni (Lekhiwa), Stephane Nater (Club Africain), Houcine Ragued (Esperance), Jamel Saihi (Montpellier HSC), Ferjani Sassi (CS Sfaxien)

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (CS Sfaxien), Amine Chermiti (FC Zurich), Saber Khelifa (Club Africain), Hamza Younes (Ludogorets Razgrad). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)