TUNIS Jan 13 Tunisia called up Edem Rjaibi and Ahmed Akaichi as replacements for injured strikers Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Saber Khalifa for the African Nations Cup finals, the country's football federation said.

Akaichi, 25, plays for Esperance and was in the squad for the 2010 Nations Cup while the 20-year-old Rjaibi is from CA Bizertin and has a single cap for his country.

Even though the deadline has passed for the submission of the 23-man squads, countries competing at the Nations Cup finals can change injured players before they play their first match at the Jan. 17-Feb. 8 tournament.

Tunisia play their opening Group B game on Sunday against the Cape Verde Islands in Ebebiyin. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Pritha Sarkar)