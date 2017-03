NELSPRUIT, South Africa Jan 30 Togo qualified for the quarter-finals Of the African Nations Cup as Tunisia squandered a late penalty in a 1-1 draw at the conclusion of the group stages of the competition on Wednesday.

Khaled Mouelhi converted a first-half penalty but then missed a second with just 12 minutes left in controversial game as Tunisia failed to get the three points they needed to finish ahead of Togo.

Emmanuel Adebayor set up Serge Gakpe for the first goal after 13 minutes although it looked offside.

Togo now meet Burkina Faso in the quarter-final in Nelspruit on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)