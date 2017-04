EBEBIYIN, Equatorial Guinea Jan 18 Cape Verde Islands came from behind to hold Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in their African Nations Cup Group B match at the Estadio de Ebebiyin on Sunday.

Heldon equalised from the penalty spot in the 77th minute, seven minutes after Tunisia had broken the deadlock with a goal from Mohamed Ali Moncer.

Both teams also struck the woodwork but opportunities were on the shy side.

The draw means all four teams in the group are tied on a single point after Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo played out a 1-1 draw in their earlier game. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ian Chadband; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)