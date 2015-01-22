EBIBEYIN, Equatorial Guinea Jan 22 Yassine Chikhaoui's glancing header three minutes from time secured Tunisia a 2-1 win over Zambia in their African Nations Cup Group B match at Estadio de Ebebiyin on Thursday.

It gives Tunisia four points and a good chance to advance while Zambia, who were tournament winners in 2012, are in deep peril but have only themselves to blame after missing a host of chances.

Emmanuel Mayuka, who had two good first half opportunities, broke the deadlock for Zambia on the hour with a rasping shot but Tunisia equalised 10 minutes later through Ahmed Akaichi before their captain secured the victory.

In the second game, Cape Verde meet the Democratic Republic of Congo at 1900 GMT.