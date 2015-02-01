Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
BATA, Equatorial Guinea Feb 1 Tunisian Football Federation president Wadie Jary resigned from the Confederation of African Football on Sunday in protest at the controversial manner of his team's exit from the African Nations Cup.
A soft penalty cost Tunisia a semi-final place on Saturday as they went from a goal up in stoppage time against Equatorial Guinea in Bata to lose 2-1 in extra time.
After the game, Tunisia coach George Leekens accused the referee of "forcing" the result and on Sunday a brief statement from the federation said Jary was resigning from the Nations Cup's organising committee.
It was the second soft penalty in successive games for Equatorial Guinea, who are unlikely Nations Cup semi-finalists. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +240222770533; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S