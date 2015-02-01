BATA, Equatorial Guinea Feb 1 Tunisian Football Federation president Wadie Jary resigned from the Confederation of African Football on Sunday in protest at the controversial manner of his team's exit from the African Nations Cup.

A soft penalty cost Tunisia a semi-final place on Saturday as they went from a goal up in stoppage time against Equatorial Guinea in Bata to lose 2-1 in extra time.

After the game, Tunisia coach George Leekens accused the referee of "forcing" the result and on Sunday a brief statement from the federation said Jary was resigning from the Nations Cup's organising committee.

It was the second soft penalty in successive games for Equatorial Guinea, who are unlikely Nations Cup semi-finalists. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Justin Palmer)