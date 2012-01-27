Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
LIBREVILLE Jan 27 Teams for the African Nations Cup Group C match between Tunisia and Niger in Libreville on Friday:
Tunisia: 16-Aymen Mathlouthi; 20-Aymen Abdennour, 3-Karim Haggui, 2-Bilel Ifa, 5-Ammar Jemal; 8-Khaled Korbi, 14-Mejdi Traoui, 9-Yassine Chikhaoui, 15-Zouhair Dhaouadi; 23-Amine Chermiti, 7-Youssef Msakni
Niger: 16-Daouda Kassaly; 5-Jimmy Bulus, 13-Mohamed Chicoto, 18-Koffi Dankwa, 23-Mohamed Soumaila; 3-Abdoul Karim Lancina, 8-Olivier Bonnes, 17-William Tonji Ngounou, 14-Issoufou Boubacar; 21-Yacouba Ali, 2-Moussa Maazou
Referee: Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)
(Compiled by Mark Gleeson, editing by Mark Meadows)
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F