LIBREVILLE Jan 25 Senegal will be out to break local hearts on Wednesday and beat co-hosts Equatorial Guinea to keep alive their African Nations Cup hopes.

The two countries find themselves in a surprise contrast in the Group A standings ahead of their match in Bata, one of the four venues being used by hosts Equatorial Guinea and Gabon for the 16-team tournament

Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were upset by Zambia on the opening day on Saturday while lowly ranked Equatorial Guinea won a rare competitive game with a 1-0 win over Libya, albeit with a late goal.

Zambia are expected to move closer to a quarter-final place when they meet Libya in the earlier match in Bata. The two sides met last in October in a goalless stalemate in the qualifying competition.

On Tuesday, Group D began with 1-0 wins for Ghana and Mali. Ghana had captain John Mensah sent off after he scored against Botswana while Mali edged past Guinea.

(Editing by John Mehaffey)

