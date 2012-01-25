By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 25 Senegal will be out to
break local hearts on Wednesday and beat co-hosts Equatorial
Guinea to keep alive their African Nations Cup hopes.
The two countries find themselves in a surprise contrast in
the Group A standings ahead of their match in Bata, one of the
four venues being used by hosts Equatorial Guinea and Gabon for
the 16-team tournament
Senegal, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were upset by
Zambia on the opening day on Saturday while lowly ranked
Equatorial Guinea won a rare competitive game with a 1-0 win
over Libya, albeit with a late goal.
Zambia are expected to move closer to a quarter-final place
when they meet Libya in the earlier match in Bata. The two sides
met last in October in a goalless stalemate in the qualifying
competition.
On Tuesday, Group D began with 1-0 wins for Ghana and Mali.
Ghana had captain John Mensah sent off after he scored against
Botswana while Mali edged past Guinea.
