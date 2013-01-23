RUSTENBURG, South Africa Jan 23 The crowds are expected to return to the African Nations Cup on Wednesday as hosts South Africa seek to kickstart their campaign after a jittery beginning.

But their Group A clash with Angola at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium may offer no respite for the beleaguered hosts, whose opening draw with the Cape Verde Islands has added to the pressure they felt before the tournament.

Although no goals were scored in either match at the start of the group at Soccer City in Johannesburg, Angola did look the most lively of the four teams and came close to beating Morocco.

They will present a tough physical challenge to the South Africans who admitted nerves had got the better of them.

"The first game is now gone. If there's any lesson to be learnt it's that you hardly get any second chances in tournaments," South Africa captain Bongani Khumalo said on Tuesday.

Morocco, who have a number of exciting individuals, will hope to display more cohesion and team play when they meet the Cape Verde Islands in the second game of the day.

They will also be wary of the threat posed by the debutants, the smallest country to play in the Nations Cup who were thrilled with the point they took off the hosts in their first game at the finals.

All 16 competitors have now played a game after Tuesday's Group D matches in Rustenburg in which Ivory Coast snatched a late 2-1 win over Togo and Tunisia did the same to seal a 1-0 win over Algeria.