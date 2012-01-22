By Mark Gleeson
| LIBREVILLE
LIBREVILLE Jan 22 Didier Drogba's
talismanic qualities helped Ivory Coast make a winning, if not
impressive, start to the African Nations Cup finals as he
scored the only goal against a stubborn Sudan.with Angola, who
beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in Sunday's other match in Malabo.
Drogba extended his scoring streak at the Nations Cup to a
fourth successive tournament
The Ivorians, heavily favoured to take the continental title
at the tournament co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon,
share the early lead in Group B , and took his overall tally to
eight, with a 38th-minute header to leave Sudan empty-handed.
The Chelsea player was quick to admit the nature of the
Ivorian triumph against a side ranked more than 100 places below
them was anything but impressive.
"I'm just very happy we got the points," said the
33-year-old, whose role in the Ivorians' failure in the three
previous tournaments to live up to their favourites tag has been
extensively highlighted in the build-up to the latest edition.
"We did some things well and some things not so well, but
the main thing was that we won the match."
The goal was a trademark Drogba effort, timing his run and
jump perfectly to deliver a forceful header from close range
from a cross by Chelsea team mate Salomon Kalou.
Gervinho might have scored a second after the break after a
slip by Sudan goalkeeper Mahjoub El Moez, who recovered in time
to prevent the ball crossing the line.
Sudan proved anything but overawed and only the faintest of
touches by Ivorian goalkeeper Boubacar Barry prevented Mudather
Tayeb from equalising just minutes after Drogba's opener.
CHANCE TO ADVANCE
Sudan will feel they still have a chance to advance to the
last eight Even though they are still to win a match at the
tournament since 1970.
They would likely need to win against both Angola and
Burkina Faso, who shared three goals in a lively second half
after an opening 45 minutes of aimless running.
Defensive slips cost the Burkinabe dear, allowing first
Mateus to score and then former Manchester United striker
Manucho to grab the winner.
In between Alain Traore, only passed fit on the eve of the
match, netted a stunning, but ultimately fruitless, long-range
free kick for Burkina Faso.
Malabo's Estadio Nuevo, which has a 16,000-capacity, was far
from full, reflecting high ticket prices for the event.
On Monday, the newly-built stadium in Libreville is expected
to be at its 45,000 capacity when co-hosts Gabon open their
campaign against debutants Niger.
The first Group C match will be followed straight away by a
mouth watering clash between Morocco and Tunisia, two past
winners seeking to restore former glories.
(Editing by Martyn Herman. To query or comment on this story
