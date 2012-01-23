(Fixes garble)
By Mark Gleeson
LIBREVILLE Jan 22 Didier Drogba's
talismanic qualities helped Ivory Coast to make a winning, if
not impressive, start to the African Nations Cup finals as he
scored the only goal against a stubborn Sudan.
Drogba extended his scoring streak at the Nations Cup to a
fourth successive tournament and took his overall tally to eight
with a 38th-minute header to leave Sudan empty-handed.
The Ivorians, heavily favoured to take the continental title
at the tournament co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon,
share the early lead in Group B with Angola, who beat Burkina
Faso 2-1 in Sunday's other match in Malabo.
The Chelsea player was quick to admit that the nature of the
Ivorian triumph against a side ranked more than 100 places below
them was anything but impressive.
"I'm just very happy we got the points," said the
33-year-old, whose role in the Ivorians' failure to live up to
their favourites' tag in the three previous tournaments has been
extensively highlighted in the build-up to the latest edition.
"We did some things well and some things not so well, but
the main thing was that we won the match."
The goal was a trademark Drogba effort, with him timing his
run and jump perfectly to deliver a forceful header from close
range from a cross by Chelsea team mate Salomon Kalou.
Gervinho could have scored a second after the break after a
slip by Sudan goalkeeper Mahjoub El Moez, who recovered in time
to prevent the ball crossing the line.
Sudan proved anything but overawed and only the faintest of
touches by Ivorian goalkeeper Boubacar Barry prevented Mudather
Tayeb from equalising minutes after Drogba's opener.
CHANCE TO ADVANCE
Sudan will feel they still have a chance to advance to the
last eight even though they are still to win a match at the
tournament since 1970.
They would likely need to win against both Angola and
Burkina Faso, who shared three goals in a lively second half
after an opening 45 minutes of aimless running.
Defensive slips cost the Burkinabe dear, allowing first
Mateus to score and then former Manchester United striker
Manucho to grab the winner.
In between Alain Traore, passed fit only on the eve of the
match, netted a stunning, but ultimately fruitless, long-range
free kick for Burkina Faso.
Malabo's Estadio Nuevo, which has a 16,000 capacity, was far
from full, reflecting high ticket prices for the event.
On Monday, the newly-built stadium in Libreville is expected
to be at its 45,000 capacity when co-hosts Gabon open their
campaign against debutants Niger.
The first Group C match will be followed straight away by a
mouth-watering clash between Morocco and Tunisia, two past
winners seeking to restore former glories.
