- By Brian Homewood
MALABO Jan 21 Lowly Equatorial Guinea stunned
Libya and Zambia upset Senegal as the African Nations Cup began
with surprises as well as tear gas outside the stadium in Bata
on Saturday.
Co-hosts Equatorial Guinea, whose starting line-up consisted
entirely of players born abroad, beat Libya 1-0 thanks to a late
strike by former Real Madrid player Javier Balboa in the
first-half of a double bill.
Zambia then scored twice in the first quarter of the game on
their way to a 2-1 win over Senegal, back in the tournament
after astonishingly missing out in 2010.
The tournament is already without defending champions Egypt,
Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa, who all failed to qualify.
Off the field, it was a less happy day for Equatorial
Guinea, sharing the tournament with Gabon, as police used tear
gas against fans trying to get into the ground.
Reuters photographs showed police firing tear gas to control
supporters who apparently became impatient at delays getting
into the stadium. There were no reports of injuries.
There was further embarrassment when most of the crowd left
after Equatorial Guinea's match, leaving Zambia and Senegal to
play in a half-empty stadium.
Organisers will be hoping for less trouble on Sunday when
Ivory Coast meet Sudan and Burkina Faso play Angola in the
capital Malabo in Group B.
The first match kicked off seven minutes late following the
opening ceremony and a speech by President Teodoro Nguema Obiang
Mbasogo, which lasted several minutes with the teams lined up
and ready for kicked off.
Equatorial Guinea's win over Libya was a remarkable
performance for a team ranked 151st in the FIFA rankings,
although their success could also ignite controversy over their
naturalised players.
Their starting line-up consisted of five players born in
Spain, two in Ivory Coast and one each born in Cameroon, Cape
Verde, Brazil and Liberia.
Some players qualified through their parents but there are
doubts over whether the naturalised players have lived in the
country for five years as required by FIFA rules.
The co-hosts, whose Brazilian coach Gilson Paulo took over
only three weeks ago, created more chances and won the game when
Balboa burst through and side-footed a curling effort past Libya
goalkeeper Samir Aboud.
There was more to come in the second match as Zambia burst
into an early lead and they weathered a second half fightback to
upset the odds.
Swiss-based forward Emmanuel Mayuka headed the opener after
12 minutes followed by a breakaway goal for Rainford Kalaba nine
minutes later.
Substitute Dame Ndoye scored with just over 15 minutes to go
by chesting the ball down and turning it home from an acute
angle but in the end his effort was only a consolation.
