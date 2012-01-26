* Unimpressive Ivory Coast reach last eight
* Burkina Faso eliminated after 2-0 defeat
* Angola punished for cautious approach
By Brian Homewood
MALABO, Jan 26 Ivory Coast's safety first
approach paid off as they reached the African Nations Cup
quarter-finals on Thursday but similar tactics backfired for
Angola in a 2-2 draw with Sudan, who had not scored at the
tournament for the previous 36 years.
The Ivorians, apparently traumatised by their dramatic
quarter-final exit at the hands of Algeria two years ago,
managed a flattering 2-0 win over Burkina Faso on a steamy
evening for their second straight win of the tournament.
Angola crawled back into their shell immediately after
taking a 2-1 lead over Sudan early in the second half and had
two players booked for time-wasting before their opponents
deservedly equalised.
Despite this, coach Lito Vidigal was awarded the game's fair
play trophy although it was not explained why.
Angola, with four points from two games, need a draw against
the Ivorians on Monday to qualify but if they lose, Sudan could
overhaul them with a win against Burkina, who have no points and
are eliminated.
Burkina's fiery coach Paulo Duarte went out with a bang as
he lambasted his federation over the failure to obtain clearance
for three naturalised players.
"We lost three players just before the start because we
didn't manage to get them qualified," said the fiery Portuguese,
often known as the African Mourinho.
"That just can't be allowed to happen, it's unthinkable...
it's primitive."
"On the field we play quality football, off the field there
are successive errors. I haven't decided if I will continue yet.
That option is open to me but I'll have to think about it."
The Ivorians were the second team to reach the last eight
after co-hosts Equatorial Guinea, who triggered wild
celebrations with a shock 2-1 win over Senegal in Bata on
Wednesday night.
KALOU SCORES
Gabon, the other co-hosts, could go through on Friday if
they beat Morocco and Tunisia take a point against Niger in a
Group C double bill in Libreville.
Ivory Coast, who survived a penalty appeal early on when
Jonathan Pitroipa was tripped, went ahead in the 16th minute
against Burkina when two defenders failed to cut out a cross and
Salomon Kalou fired home.
They sat on their lead, survived a few scares and made the
game safe thanks to a bizarre own goal by Bakary Kone, who sent
a backwards header over stranded goalkeeper Daouda Diakite
following an Ivorian free kick into the area.
"For the second game in a row, we haven't conceded a goal,"
said the Ivorians' coach Francois Zahouis, clearly outlining his
priorities.
In the first game of the double bill at the picturesque
Estadio Nuevo de Malabo, Manucho twice put Angola ahead, with
the second goal coming from the penalty spot, but Ahmed Bashir
replied each time for the Sudanese.
Manucho dispossessed a defender to fire home Angola's first
in the fifth minute before Bashir headed Sudan level just after
the half hour.
It was Sudan's first goal at the tournament after they
scored against Zaire in 1976. Since then, they have only
qualified once, in 2008, when they lost all three games 3-0.
Angola regained the lead with a Manucho penalty three
minutes after halftime, his third goal of the tournament.
But Bashir hooked in the equaliser in the 73rd minute for
Sudan, whose entire squad consists of home-based players.
