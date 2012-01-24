MALABO Jan 24 Goals and fans were thin on the
ground at the Nations Cup as Ghana and Mali kicked off their
campaigns with single-goal wins in a depressingly empty stadium
in Franceville on Tuesday.
Captain John Mensah scored but was sent off for Ghana,
beaten finalists two years ago, as the World Cup
quarter-finalists laboured to a 1-0 win over debutants Botswana
deep in Gabon's forested interior.
A long-range effort from Bakaye Traore gave Mali the points
against neighbours Guinea in a duel of two French coaches.
The rows of empty seats have been a recurring feature at the
16-team tournament being co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial
Guinea.
So far, neither country seems to have got excited about the
competition which is missing Nigeria, Cameroon and defending
champions Egypt after they all failed to qualify.
In Equatorial Guinea's island capital Malabo, there is
barely a hint that the tournament is taking place except when
one of the team's buses travels through the streets accompanied
by a huge convoy of police vehicles with wailing sirens.
Similarly, Gabon's 2-0 win over Niger on Monday failed to
inspire the street invasions by enthusiastic residents that have
frequently characterised their home wins in other major
footballing competitions.
Apart from a few billboards and advertisements directly
relating to the tournament, there is little evidence to suggest
Gabon is hosting Africa's showpiece sporting event.
RED CARD
Four-times winners Ghana went ahead when Mensah, who has
played just one league game since returning to Olympique Lyon in
France this season, bundled home the ball from close range
following a corner after 25 minutes.
Mensah then received the first red card of the tournament in
the 66th minute when he knocked over Botswana striker Jerome
Ramatlhakwana in a chase for the ball on the counter attack.
Botswana, one of several surprise qualifiers alongside Niger
and Sudan, could have equalised but Moemedi Moatlhaping's header
was spectacularly hooked off the line by John Paintsil
In the second game of the double bill, Guinea, coached by
Michael Dussuyer, created numerous chances against Alain
Giresse's side but lost out to a strike from French-born
midfielder Traore.
The 29th-minute goal came after a strong run from Modibo
Maiga who cut the ball back for Traore to blast home as Seydou
Keita scampered out of the way.
Substitute Ousmane Barry missed a header in front of goal
and former captain Pascal Feindouno twice shot narrowly wide as
Guinea dominated the second half.
Stalwart midfielder Feindouno was one of six players signed
by Sion during the European summer when the Swiss club was
subject to a FIFA transfer ban.
FIFA at one stage threatened to suspend the Swiss FA after
Sion defied the ban and took their case to a civil court.
Senegal, who went down to a shock 2-1 defeat to Zambia in
their opener on Saturday, face a decisive game against
Equatorial Guinea, who stunned Libya 1-0 in the opening game, in
Bata on Wednesday.
Zambia play Libya in the other match.
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslinks:
for more African Nations Cup coverage