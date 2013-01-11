Jan 11 Factbox on African Nations Cup finalists Zambia ahead of this year's tournament in South Africa from Jan. 19 to Feb. 10:

Previous appearances in African Nations Cup finals: 15

Best performances: Winners in 2012; Runners-up in 1974 and 1994

FIFA world ranking Dec 2012: 34

Coach:

Frenchman Herve Renard returned to take charge of Zambia, for a second successive time, months before taking the team to the Nations Cup title in 2012, a success that led to him being named Africa's coach of the year. He had left Zambia after the 2010 Nations Cup to become coach of Angola but was fired after six months and then moved on to USM Alger in Algeria. The 44-year-old played at Cannes in France before working under compatriot Claude Le Roy in China and with Ghana's Black Stars. He also coached in England and France.

Key players:

Chris Katongo (Henan Jianye). Age: 30. Pos: Winger

Zambia's captain lifted the trophy last February at the end of a tournament in which he made a major contribution. He has scored in each of the last four finals, since the 2006 edition in Egypt. He was promoted to sergeant in the Zambian army after he scored a hat trick in a Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2007.

Jacob Mulenga (FC Utrecht). Age: 28. Pos: Forward

Injury ruled out Mulenga from the 2012 winning squad but he returns to lead the attack at the same time as being linked to a possible transfer to an English club. He moved from Zambia's Copperbelt to France aged 20 and played in Ligue 2 before a move to Utrecht in 2009.

Emmanuel Mayuka (Southampton) Age: 22. Pos: Forward.

He was the youngest player at the 2008 Nations Cup finals and has played at two tournaments since. Played for Zambia at the World Youth Championship in 2007 and is a beneficiary of the country's long-held policy of fast-tracking promising teenage talent straight into the national team.

Prospects

Zambia proved a surprise package in winning the last Nations Cup but took advantage of years of consistent team selection and also the fact they had not been rated as potential champions. It will be completely different for them this time in the glare of the spotlight as they seek to defend their crown. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)