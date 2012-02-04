A 15th minute goal from defender Stopilla Sunzu, a second after 66 minutes from captain Chris Katongo and a third four minutes from time by James Chamanga ensured Zambia reached their first Nations Cup semi-final since 1996.

Sunzu rose unchallenged to head home a free kick as Zambia stamped their dominance on the match almost from the start in a workmanlike performance.

Katongo scored on the rebound after his penalty attempt had been saved by Sudan's Akram El Hadi Salem for his third goal of the tournament.

The penalty came after tricky play down the wing forced a trip on Rainford Kalaba by Saifeldin Ali Hidris, who got a second caution to became the fifth player sent off at the tournament being co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

Substitute Chamanga curled home a shot from inside the area in the 86th minute to complete an easy win for Zambia after some sloppy defending by Sudan.

Zambia had two early efforts to signal their attacking intent before the opening goal while Sudan sought to break on the counter and were restricted to shooting from distance.

Sudan, who had reached the last eight for the first time since 1970, rarely troubled the Zambian goal.

Zambia stay in Bata for Wednesday's semi-final as they await the winner of Sunday's clash between Ghana and Tunisia, which is being played in the Gabonese provincial town of Franceville.

Later on Saturday, co-hosts Equatorial Guinea meet Ivory Coast in the second quarter-final in Malabo.

