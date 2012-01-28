MALABO Jan 28 FIFA need to toughen the rules on
naturalised players, Zambia coach Herve Renard said on Saturday
as they prepared to face Equatorial Guinea whose entire team
were born abroad.
"I think FIFA has to control everything," Renard told
reporters at the African Nations Cup, where Burkina Faso have
also been involved in naturalisation controversy.
"I would be very disappointed if, in 10 years' time, I saw a
national team fielding five players who didn't have any
connection with that country."
"I think it is a shame if it happens in the future and I ask
FIFA to be very tough about this."
Equatorial Guinea's line-up against Libya and Senegal
consisted of 11 players born outside the country, a mix of
Spanish-based players, who qualify through their parents, and
naturalised players from Brazil, Liberia, Cameroon and Cape
Verde.
There has been controversy over whether the naturalised
players have lived in the country for five years as required by
FIFA rules. Co-hosts Equatorial Guinea have already qualified
for the quarter-finals after winning their first two games.
Renard, whose team need a draw in Sunday's Group B match to
qualify for the quarter-finals, added: "I don't know the case of
the Equatorial Guinea players."
"I don't know if some are born here, if their parents were
born here, and I don't want to know, it's not my problem," added
the Frenchman.
"We will play against the Equatorial Guinea national team
and we have to beat them, that's all."
He said Equatorial Guinea's world ranking of 151 did not
reflect the current side.
"The ranking is not with the same players as they had
before; now they brought in some new players, plus the support
of the country, so now they are improving a lot."
Burkina Faso's place at the tournament was thrown into
jeopardy two weeks before the start by a protest from qualifying
opponents Namibia.
The Namibians said that Burkina had fielded Cameroon-born
defender Herve Zengue against them when he was ineligible and
took their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The protest was rejected but Burkina left Russian-based
Zengue out of their squad.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said before the
tournament that teams were obeying the rules and that extra
checks were unnecessary and impractical.
(Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more African Nations Cup soccer