MALABO Jan 30 One of the oldest soccer cliches
around is that African teams are technically gifted but
tactically naive and in the case of Zambia it still holds true,
according to their coach Herve Renard.
The Frenchman, who has taken the Chipolopolo (Copper
Bullets) to the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup for
the second time in a row, says he has had to rein in his
players' instincts to rush forward.
"If you left the Zambian players to their own devices, the
whole team would just join the attack," Renard told reporters.
"They love to play all the time. So we have to try and keep
their style, to stay organised at the same time and use the
experience we got in 2010."
Invariably vibrant and entertaining to watch, Zambia topped
Group A thanks to Sunday's 1-0 win over co-hosts Equatorial
Guinea, having begun their campaign with a shock 2-1 win over
Senegal.
Renard, who once had a spell with English lower league team
Cambridge United, was previously assistant to Claude Le Roy with
Ghana and said the World Cup quarter-finalists were on a
different level in tactical terms.
"I was lucky to have my chance with Ghana, they are
fantastic players. Tactically they are perfect because they all
play at the highest level," he said.
Renard is in his second stint with Zambia, having resigned
followed the previous Nations Cup and returned last October
following the sacking of Italian Dario Bonetti.
Twice runners-up Zambia had not previously reached the
quarter-finals since 1996. Despite their impressive progress,
Young Boys striker Emmanuel Mayuka is the only member of their
23-man squad playing for a first-division European club.
Others are based at home, in South Africa, Democratic
Republic of Congo, China and the Russian second division.
