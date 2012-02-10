LIBREVILLE, Feb 10 Factbox on Zambia ahead of Sunday's African Nations Cup final against Ivory Coast:

Past record:

* Runners-up: 1974, 1994

* Zambia have qualified for 11 of the last 12 Nations Cup finals, but only got past the group phase in 1996, 2010 and this year. They were semi-finalists in 1982, 1990 and 1996.

* Zambia were to host the finals in 1988 but withdrew because of financial constraints.

Recent form:

* Zambia finished top of their qualifying group, ahead of Libya, in October and then changed coach. They upset Senegal on the opening day of the finals and have won four and drawn one of their games at the tournament, all of which have been played in Bata and Malabo.

Coach:

* Frenchman Herve Renard returned to take charge of Zambia for a second successive tournament, having been appointed in October. The Italian Dario Bonetti qualified Zambia for the tournament but was fired straight after. Renard left Zambia after the last Nations Cup to become coach of Angola but was fired after just six months and then moved onto USM Alger in Algeria. The 43-year-old played at Cannes in France before working under compatriot Claude LeRoy in China, England and with Ghana's Black Stars.

Key player:

* Speedy captain Chris Katongo is now playing in China, after spells in South Africa, Denmark, Germany and Greece. A quick winger with a nose for goal, he had two seasons in the Bundesliga with Arminia Bielefeld. He was promoted to sergeant in the Zambian army after he scored a hat trick in a Nations Cup qualifier against South Africa in 2007, having started his professional ambitions while pursuing a parallel career in the military.

Other facts:

* Eight members of the current Zambia squad first competed at the Nations Cup finals in 2006.

* Swiss-based striker Emmanuel Mayuka of Young Boys Berne is the only member of the Zambia squad on the books of a European club.

* Current Football Association of Zambia president Kalusha Bwalya captained Zambia when they last appeared in the final in 1994 in Tunisia, losing 2-1 to Nigeria.

- - - -

