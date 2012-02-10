LIBREVILLE, Feb 10 Factbox on Zambia ahead of
Sunday's African Nations Cup final against Ivory Coast:
Past record:
* Runners-up: 1974, 1994
* Zambia have qualified for 11 of the last 12 Nations Cup
finals, but only got past the group phase in 1996, 2010 and this
year. They were semi-finalists in 1982, 1990 and 1996.
* Zambia were to host the finals in 1988 but withdrew
because of financial constraints.
Recent form:
* Zambia finished top of their qualifying group, ahead of
Libya, in October and then changed coach. They upset Senegal on
the opening day of the finals and have won four and drawn one of
their games at the tournament, all of which have been played in
Bata and Malabo.
Coach:
* Frenchman Herve Renard returned to take charge of Zambia
for a second successive tournament, having been appointed in
October. The Italian Dario Bonetti qualified Zambia for the
tournament but was fired straight after. Renard left Zambia
after the last Nations Cup to become coach of Angola but was
fired after just six months and then moved onto USM Alger in
Algeria. The 43-year-old played at Cannes in France before
working under compatriot Claude LeRoy in China, England and with
Ghana's Black Stars.
Key player:
* Speedy captain Chris Katongo is now playing in China,
after spells in South Africa, Denmark, Germany and Greece. A
quick winger with a nose for goal, he had two seasons in the
Bundesliga with Arminia Bielefeld. He was promoted to sergeant
in the Zambian army after he scored a hat trick in a Nations Cup
qualifier against South Africa in 2007, having started his
professional ambitions while pursuing a parallel career in the
military.
Other facts:
* Eight members of the current Zambia squad first competed
at the Nations Cup finals in 2006.
* Swiss-based striker Emmanuel Mayuka of Young Boys Berne is
the only member of the Zambia squad on the books of a European
club.
* Current Football Association of Zambia president Kalusha
Bwalya captained Zambia when they last appeared in the final in
1994 in Tunisia, losing 2-1 to Nigeria.
